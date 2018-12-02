Madden (chest) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Madden was unable to practice at any point this week, making it an easy decision for the Seahawks to hold him out. Given that Madden is the only fullback on the roster, coach Pete Carroll may summon one of the team's offensive linemen or tight ends Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson to serve as a lead blocker out of the backfield in short-yardage scenarios.

