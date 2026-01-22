default-cbs-image
Nwosu (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Nwosu played 29 defensive snaps in the divisional round versus the 49ers, and it's not clear when he hurt his hamstring. Either way, he'll probably have to participate fully at practice Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

