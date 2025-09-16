The Bengals signed Clifford to the practice squad Tuesday.

Clifford was unable to make the Packers' active roster at the end of training camp. However, the 2023 fifth-rounder has a new opportunity in Cincinnati, where he and Mike White will join the practice squad after Brett Rypien was promoted to the active roster to serve as the QB2 behind Jake Browning. Clifford appeared in two regular-season games in 2023 with the Packers but did not start in either of those contests.