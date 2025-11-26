The Bengals signed Clifford to the practice squad Tuesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Clifford was waived by the Bengals on Monday in anticipation that Joe Burrow (toe) would be activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Ravens. Clifford has opted to stick around in Cincinnati on the practice squad, and he would be a candidate to be elevated to the active roster if Burrow, Joe Flacco (shoulder/finger) or Jake Browning were to miss time.