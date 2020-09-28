site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: shaq-calhoun-hits-waivers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Shaq Calhoun: Hits waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bengals waived Calhoun on Monday.
Calhoun was inactive for the first three games of the season, and the Bengals opted to let him go after promoting Keaton Sutherland from the practice squad.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 23 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read