Davis (Abdomen) was waived with an injury settlement from the Packers' injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Davis was initially expected to be sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 campaign after he was waived with an injury designation and reverted to Green Bay's IR on Aug. 31. The 2021 fifth-round pick of the Colts will now be free to seek a contract elsewhere this season, presuming he gets healthy again.