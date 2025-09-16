Silas Bolden: Cut by Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Texans cut Bolden from the practice squad Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bolden caught on with the Texans' practice squad in early September after failing to make the Vikings' 53-man roster at the end of training camp in late August. The undrafted rookie finds himself without a team once again, and he'll explore his next options to try and catch on with an organization in need of depth at wide receiver.