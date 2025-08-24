Bolden was waived by the Vikings on Sunday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Bolden signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in late April and was competing for a depth spot during training camp. He logged one catch on three targets for three yards and added 76 yards on three kickoff returns across three preseason games. Bolden won't be part of the Vikings' 53-man roster heading into the regular season, but he'll look to join a team in need of wideout and returner depth once he clears waivers.