Warren carried the ball 14 times for 50 yards and caught two of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

While Warren still led the Steelers' backfield, his touch volume and production took a dip as Rico Dowdle returned from a three-game absence due to a toe injury, with Dowdle turning 10 touches into 49 scrimmage yards. As long as coach Mike McCarthy insists on using a timeshare between the two, Warren will be hard-pressed to repeat the outstanding numbers he compiled while Dowdle was on the shelf. Warren will try to make a bigger impact in Week 7 against the Saints in Paris.