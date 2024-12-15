Fields is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus the Eagles with an abdominal injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fields had carried the ball once for eight yards prior to suffering an injury during the third quarter of Sunday's matchup. If he ends up being unable to return, the team will have to turn to the emergency quarterback Kyle Allen should Russell Wilson get hurt.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Out for remainder of Week 15•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Gets one carry in Week 13•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Plays seven snaps in primetime•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Healthy after bye week•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Out Monday, but emergency third QB•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: In line to sit out Monday•