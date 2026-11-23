Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that he's "very confident" Pittman (foot) will be on the field this week when the Steelers face the Broncos on Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittman was designated for return from IR this past Wednesday, but despite being listed as a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, the Steelers elected to not activate the WR (who had been listed as questionable) for Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles. Added context regarding Pittman's status will arrive via Pittsburgh's next practice report, but barring any setbacks, it appears as though he's approaching his first game action since Week 4.