The Saints waived Smith on Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Smith joined the Saints as a fullback after being drafted by the Steelers as a linebacker in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His future in the NFL is uncertain.
The Saints waived Smith on Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Smith joined the Saints as a fullback after being drafted by the Steelers as a linebacker in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. His future in the NFL is uncertain.
Compete to win the free $100,000 weekly jackpot or start a football picks pool now.Play Now