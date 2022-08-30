The Patriots released Mitchell on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell served as a starter in Houston's secondary in 2021 and signed a one-year, $3 million deal with New England this offseason. However, he finds himself among a wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. The 2014 seventh-round pick has played at least 300 defensive snaps with three different teams over the last five seasons, so he figures to garner some interest as a free agent.
More News
-
Patriots' Terrance Mitchell: Gets one-year deal from New England•
-
Terrance Mitchell: Time up in Houston•
-
Texans' Terrance Mitchell: Cleared from injury report•
-
Texans' Terrance Mitchell: Not playing against Chargers•
-
Texans' Terrance Mitchell: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Texans' Terrance Mitchell: Placed on COVID-19 list•