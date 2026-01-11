Texans' Ajani Carter: Draws questionable tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's wild-card matchup against the Steelers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Carter has only appeared in two games this season, most recently due to the hamstring injury. He logged full practices throughout the week, so he appears to have a realistic chance to return. However, Carter will need to be activated from injured reserve Sunday to have the chance to suit up.