Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Al-Shaair cleared the league's concussion protocol and returned to Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Al-Shaair did not miss much before returning to his role as the Texans' middle linebacker and defensive signal caller. Christian Harris will take a backseat to the captain and will likely not have many more defensive snaps.
More News
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Possible concussion•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Helps cause turnover in TNF win•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Cleared to play TNF•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Estimated as LP to open week•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair: Working through knee issue•