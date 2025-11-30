default-cbs-image
Al-Shaair cleared the league's concussion protocol and returned to Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Al-Shaair did not miss much before returning to his role as the Texans' middle linebacker and defensive signal caller. Christian Harris will take a backseat to the captain and will likely not have many more defensive snaps.

