Coach Romeo Crennel relayed Monday that Roby will undergo further tests to determine the severity of his knee injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Roby left this past Sunday's loss to the Packers after just three defensive snaps, and he's in danger of missing more time. Working in his favor is the Texans' upcoming Week 8 bye, but the tests should provide a better idea of Roby's recovery timeline. The 2014 first-round pick has struggled in coverage this season, yielding a 101.0 passer rating and three touchdowns when targeted. Phillip Gaines likely would start at cornerback if Roby is forced to miss time.