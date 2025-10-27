Berrios secured all five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over the 49ers in Week 8.

Berrios was active for the second time this season -- both coming in the last two weeks -- as the Texans navigate injuries to Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). His production against San Francisco was a vast improvement over last week, when Berrios caught one of three targets for minus-1 yard. Another difference from Week 7 to 8 is that he was replaced by Jaylin Noel as the team's punt returner against the 49ers. Berrios has extensive history as a returner and could eventually reclaim that role when Collins and Kirk are ready to go.