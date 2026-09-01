Jordan (knee) agreed to a deal with the Texans on Tuesday.

Jordan was recently cut by the Texans, though he will be brought back and added to the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, appearing in 36 regular-season games and amassing 53 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Jordan has battled knee issues over the last few years, limiting his availability, though general manager Nick Caserio, as relayed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, indicated he could return to practice next week.