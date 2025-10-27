Brooks played 11 of the Texans' 80 snaps on offense but didn't record any touches in Sunday's 26-15 win over the 49ers.

Brooks has been active for five of the Texans' first seven games this season but has been deployed mainly as on the team's kick-coverage and return units, logging nearly three times as many snaps on special teams as offense. The Houston backfield would likely need to lose multiple contributors to injury before Brooks is called upon to play meaningful snaps on offense.