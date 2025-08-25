Brooks is one of five running backs projected to make the initial 53-man roster, per DJ Bein-Aime of ESPN.com.

There's a big caveat to Brooks grabbing one of those spots; it may depend on whether the Texans have Joe Mixon (ankle) open the season on the non-football injury list. Brooks has experience on special teams and at fullback, so that versatility could win him a spot outright, but the most likely path involves Mixon being unavailable for Week 1.