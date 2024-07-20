Harris has missed the team's last three practices due to a soft-tissue leg injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The second-year linebacker was a revelation for Houston in the latter half of the team's playoff campaign as Harris tallied 75 tackles, two sacks and an interception in his final nine games including the playoffs. While the lack of specific details regarding the injury is noteworthy, it doesn't sound as if the team expects Harris to be limited entering Week 1 come early September.