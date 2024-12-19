Harris did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

Harris had been sidelined for Houston's first 13 games of the regular season due to a calf injury. He made his 2024 regular-season debut against the Dolphins this past Sunday and finished with eight tackles (four solo). However, Harris made an appearance on Thursday's injury report, indicating that he may have injured his ankle during practice. That puts his status for Saturday's game in doubt, and whether he plays may not be known until approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff when the Texans announce their list of inactive players.