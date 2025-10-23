Texans' Dalton Schultz: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (back/shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Schultz was also limited at practice Wednesday, so he may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers. With wideouts Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) both having logged 'DNPs' both Wednesday and Thursday, Schultz (assuming he's available) could be in store for a high-volume Week 8 if the Texans remain shorthanded at WR versus San Francisco.
