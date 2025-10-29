Schultz didn't practice Wednesday due to knee and shoulder injuries, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Warren, Schultz didn't appear to be hurt at any point in the Texans' Week 8 win over the 49ers and played until the game's final snap. Meanwhile, coach DeMeco Ryans noted Wednesday that the team is expecting the tight end "back as the week goes on...he's doing well, progressing just fine.'' Assuming Schultz is available Sunday against the Broncos, he could be working alongside wideouts Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring), who both returned to limited practices Wednesday.