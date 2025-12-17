Taylor (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The Tennessee product's return to practice Wednesday comes as no surprise, as Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that he was expected to be medically cleared in the next week or so. Taylor has appeared in four games for the Texans this season, recording three total tackles. He must still be added to Houston's active roster in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.