Speed tallied seven total tackles (six solo) during Monday night's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

Speed played a season-high 44 defensive snaps in Houston's Week 7 loss. The 30-year-old linebacker has now tallied 23 total tackles in his first six games as a Texan, contributing both defensively (116 snaps) and on special teams (93 snaps). He's expected to remain one of Houston's top linebackers in the Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.