Demercado is expected to serve as the top complement to David Montgomery in Thursday's game against the Colts, with Woody Marks (concussion) ruled out for the contest.

With Montgomery sidelined for a fourth straight game this past Sunday against the Browns and with Marks making an early exit, Demercado saw his most playing time of the season in the 27-24 loss. Demercado did little to capitalize on the opportunity, finishing with 15 yards from scrimmage on eight touches (seven carries, one reception). Though Marks wasn't able to clear concussion protocol in a short week, Montgomery has been cleared to play after he was listed as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday. Montgomery should step back in as the Texans' preferred option out of the backfield, leaving Demercado to settle for more of a change-of-pace role.