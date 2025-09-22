Bryant was not targeted over 17 snaps in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Jacksonville.

Bryant is operating as the backup tight end to Dalton Schultz following injuries to Brevin Jordan (knee), Irv Smith (ankle) and Cade Stover (foot). Of the three injured players, only Stover is expected to play again in 2025, which means, at a minimum, Bryant will get consistent playing time for the next two weeks. He has zero catches on one target through two games, however.