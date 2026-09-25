Hummel (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Hummel will be sidelined by a groin injury for a second consecutive week. He did not practice during Week 3 prep, so he'll look to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Texans' Week 4 home tilt against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4. Jake Hansen should start alongside Azeez Al-Shaair and Aiden Fisher at linebacker for a second-straight game in Hummel's absence.