The Texans activated Johnson (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Johnson is still listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Titans, but his activation from injured reserve primes him to return from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The seventh-year fullback gives the Texans an extra blocker out of the backfield for the running back duo of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks, as well as a contributor for special teams.