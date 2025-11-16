Johnson (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Johnson is active and ready to suit up for his first game since Week 3 against the Jaguars, where he suffered a hamstring injury that placed him on injured reserve. The starting fullback's presence should improve the Texans' special teams unit as well as provide an extra blocker out of the backfield for a rushing attack comprising Nick Chubb and Woody Marks. The addition should be especially potent against the divisional rival Titans, who rank 24th in rush yards allowed with 1,272 on the season.