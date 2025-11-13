Pitre (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

Pitre was unable to play against the Jaguars in Week 10 after not being able to practice while in the league's concussion protocol. He'll have two more chances to return to practice, but he'll need to pass an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to be cleared to play against the Titans on Sunday. Myles Bryant stepped into a prominent role on defense during the Texans' Week 9 over the Jaguars, and he would continue to see an elevated snap count for as long as Pitre is sidelined.