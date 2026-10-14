Pitre will not need surgery and will not need to be placed on injured reserve as a result of the shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday's game at Tennessee, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pitre was wearing a sling after leaving Sunday's contest early, but it looks like he avoided a season-ending injury. Per Wilson, Pitre is considered week-to-week as the Texans gear up for a contest against the Jaguars in London in Week 6. It would be pretty surprising if he didn't at least sit out that game as he recovers, but he hasn't been officially ruled out yet.