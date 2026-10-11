Pitre departed with a shoulder injury and never returned during Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals.

Pitre recorded four tackles (two solo) before exiting, and he was seen with his left shoulder in a sling after the game, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 27-year-old has been a stalwart in Houston's secondary since his rookie season, but he's missed multiple games with injuries in each of the last three seasons. The Texans will next play an international game versus the Jaguars in London on Sunday, Oct. 18.