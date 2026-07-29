Texans' Jaylin Noel: Dealing with finger injury

Noel's placement on the active/non-football injury list is due to a finger injury that could cause him to miss a few weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio remarked that Noel could be back in a few weeks, though Wilson has reported that the second-year wideout's injury is short-term. It will be encouraging if Wilson is able to get back on the practice field at training camp sooner rather than later, given the opportunity he faces to secure the No. 3 receiver role behind NIco Collins and Jayden Higgins. As long as Noel remains sidelined, Xavier Hutchinson, Lewis Bond and Justin Watson will benefit from increased reps. The same could be true of Tank Dell (knee), who will begin camp limited to side work but will work to ramp up to full-team reps.