Greenard recorded six tackles (two solo), 2.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over Tennessee in Week 15.

Greenard led a Houston defense that was missing two key pieces in Will Anderson (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring). The multi-sack game was the second straight for Greenard, who has 5.5 sacks over the last three weeks. His 12.5 sacks for the season are a career-high and is the sixth-highest total in franchise history.