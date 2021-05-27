Greenard was working out with the defensive linemen during Thursday's practice, Mark Berman of Fox 26 KRIV reports.

Greenard was drafted as a linebacker out of Florida by the team last season, and he saw action in 13 games, recording 19 tackles (11 solo) and a sack over that span. Greenard is listed at 263 pounds, so he'll likely look to add some weight on this offseason in order to provide strong depth at defensive end heading into the 2021 season.