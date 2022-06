Owens (wrist) has been a full participant during the Texans' offseason work, Joel Lorenzi of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Owens suffered a dislocated wrist and ended last season on IR, but he's healthy and showing out during offseason work. After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western has a chance to carve out a role in Houston's secondary during the 2022 campaign.