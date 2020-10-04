site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-jordan-akins-possible-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Jordan Akins: Possible concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Akins is being evaluated for a possible concussion Sunday against the Vikings, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the game, Akins paced the Texans with three catches for 46 yards. Darren Fells is next up for the team's pass-catching looks at tight end.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read