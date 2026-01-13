Watson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's wild-card game against the Steelers.

Watson suffered a concussion during the third quarter and has been diagnosed with a concussion. He didn't get any touches or targets prior to his departure. With Nico Collins (concussion) also ruled out for the remainder of the wild-card contest, Houston's wideout corps for the rest of the game consists of Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel.