Warring played four offensive snaps and was targeted once in Thursday's 41-25 win over Detroit.

The Texans dressed four tight ends and threw just 25 times, limiting opportunities for Warring and the rest of the position group. Houston's tight ends were targeted just three times, the group's second fewest of the season. This was just the second game in two seasons for Warring, who has been dogged by injuries since Houston selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. As the postseason is unlikely, interim head coach Romeo Crennel may want to experiment and see more of Warring in the final five weeks.