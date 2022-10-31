Fairbairn converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point kick in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans in Week 8.

Fairbairn's 43-yard field goal gave Houston a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter, but it was an example of the team's offensive frustration. The drive began at the Tennessee 11-yard line after a Steven Nelson interception. Two incompletions and a 13-yard loss on a sack later, the Texans settled for a less-than chip shot from its kicker. Houston spent time on the Tennessee side of the field on four drives -- two of which started there -- but could not generate much for Fairbairn. He has successfully booted 13 of 15 field-goal attempts over seven games.