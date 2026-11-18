Harrison (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

Harrison was also inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Browns, and will now target a potential return to action Nov. 29 versus the Ravens, following Houston's Week 11 bye. In his continued absence, Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Kayshon Boutte and Tank Dell will handle the Texans' WR duties Thursday. Collins (16 targets, nine catches) and Hutchinson (nine targets, four catches) combined for 152 receiving yards on the 25 targets the duo saw against Cleveland in Week 10.