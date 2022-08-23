Brown (hamstring) participated during the Texans' practice Monday, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site reports.
Brown has been sidelined since missing practice last Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, though this injury apparently proved minor given his return less than a week later. The 6-foot-6 tight end, who recorded a career-high 23 catches for 171 yards over 15 games during his second season with Houston last year, figures to serve an increased role while playing behind presumptive starter Brevin Jordan in 2022.