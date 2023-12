Woods caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over Tennessee in Week 15.

Woods had been on the outs recently, but he was afforded an increased role (62 snaps, 81 percent) with both Nico Collins (calf) and Tank Dell (lower leg, IR) unavailable. Collins never practiced in preparation for Week 15, which leaves his availability for Week 16's home game against Cleveland in doubt. If he can't go, Woods should reprise an enhanced role in the passing attack.