The Texans elevated Mitchell to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mitchell has been called upon in each of Houston's last three games, and he played 92 percent of offensive snaps against the Bears last weekend while securing three of five targets for 38 yards. With Brandin Cooks (neck) having been cleared to retake the field, though, Mitchell seems primed to revert to a depth role.