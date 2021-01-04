Mitchell caught his lone target for 20 yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.
Mitchell, primarily a denizen of Houston's practice squad, was made active for the sixth straight game. He was summoned to the active roster after injuries and personnel decisions thinned the wideout corps. Mitchell, who becomes a free agent during the offseason, spent parts of the last three seasons with Houston, mostly on the practice squad, so he has institutional knowledge. However, that knowledge may not mean much as the franchise will be hiring a new general manager and head coach.