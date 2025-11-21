Anderson had six tackles (two for loss), defensed one pass and recorded 2.5 sacks in Thursday's 23-16 win over Buffalo in Week 12.

The fingerprints of Houston's defense was all over this win, and Anderson was instrumental. The 2.5 sacks were a season-high, gave him sacks in six straight games and moved him to 10.5 for the season, the second consecutive year with double-digit sacks. Anderson ranks fourth in the league in that category, .5 sacks behind his teammate, Danielle Hunter, who recorded 2.0 sacks himself Thursday.