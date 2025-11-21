Texans' Will Anderson: Reaches double-digit sacks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson had six tackles (two for loss), defensed one pass and recorded 2.5 sacks in Thursday's 23-16 win over Buffalo in Week 12.
The fingerprints of Houston's defense was all over this win, and Anderson was instrumental. The 2.5 sacks were a season-high, gave him sacks in six straight games and moved him to 10.5 for the season, the second consecutive year with double-digit sacks. Anderson ranks fourth in the league in that category, .5 sacks behind his teammate, Danielle Hunter, who recorded 2.0 sacks himself Thursday.
More News
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Good to go against Buffalo•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Nursing ankle injury•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Forces fumble, sets up score•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Cleared to play vs. Jacksonville•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Doesn't participate in practice•
-
Texans' Will Anderson: Adds to sack total in Week 9 win•