Marks (concussion) missed Monday's walkthrough.

Marks sustained a concussion during Sunday's loss in Cleveland, and head coach DeMeco Ryans said afterward that the running back isn't likely to gain clearance to play Thursday versus the Colts, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. The Texans may make a ruling on Marks' status as soon as they post Wednesday's injury report, and conversely position mate David Montgomery (groin) appears to be closing in on a return to action after logging a second full listing in a row going back to last week.