Marks (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Marks didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was able to return to a limited session Friday before heading into the weekend listed as questionable, a status that fellow RB Nick Chubb (ribs) also carried into the contest. With Marks sidelined and Chubb available versus Las Vegas, look for Chubb to lead Houston's backfield, while 5-foot-10, 186-pounder Jawhar Jordan -- who did well with added snaps in Week 15 when Chubb was inactive and Marks exited early -- is also in line for an expanded workload Sunday and Dare Ogunbowale is on hand to mix in. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Marks had planned to play, but the Texans felt it was best to rest their top RB this week, with an eye toward having him available next weekend against the Chargers.